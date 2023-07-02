Fatal Highway Accident in Northern Mexico Leaves Four Dead and Multiple Injured, including Migrants

Title: Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Four Migrants in Northern Mexico

Subtitle: Nine others sustain injuries as a truck carrying migrants collides with a passenger bus

In a devastating incident on Sunday, a highway collision in northern Mexico resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left nine others injured. The Mexican National Institute of Migration (Inami) confirmed that the accident took place on the Matehuala-Saltillo highway in Nuevo León when a truck carrying migrants collided with a passenger bus.

The gruesome incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday near the municipality of Galeana, as stated by Inami in a press release. Though only one victim has been identified thus far, Inami disclosed that the individual belonged to Honduras. The authorities further conveyed their sorrow, mentioning that of the three victims found inside the tractor-trailer, only one had the necessary documents to establish their Honduran origin.

In addition to the fatalities, authorities discovered the lifeless body of a Mexican co-pilot inside the bus. Among the injured, Inami shared that six were Honduran, while one each hailed from Ecuador and Cuba. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at two nearby hospitals, and a minor under the age of 16, also from Honduras, has been discharged and placed under the care of Mexican authorities.

Inami reassured that all the wounded will be provided with visitor cards for humanitarian reasons, ensuring they have access to necessary support and assistance. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by migrants as they seek better lives in different countries, with this accident highlighting the pressing need for safer transportation options.

This heart-wrenching incident comes amidst the news of a migrant child, who, after courageously traversing seven countries with an oxygen tank, has recently arrived in the United States seeking a heart transplant. These incidents underscore the various challenges faced by migrants, shedding light on the dire circumstances they often encounter along their journeys.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, with efforts focused on determining the series of events that led to this devastating collision.

