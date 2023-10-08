Fatal Shooting at Chihuahua Bar Leaves Two Men Dead

Two men have been identified as the victims of a recent armed attack at a bar in the Condordia neighborhood of Chihuahua, Mexico. The deceased have been named as Christian Rubén García Olivas, 39, and Edgar Arturo Ponce Figueroa, 33. The attack took place at a bar named ‘Vaivén’, situated on Francisco I Madero Street and Chihuahua Street in the southern part of the city.

According to reports, a group of armed individuals forcefully entered the bar and opened fire with 9mm caliber weapons. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of four bar attendees. After their ruthless act, the attackers swiftly fled the scene and managed to evade capture in the surrounding streets.

Responding quickly, local law enforcement initiated a widespread operation, cordoning off the affected area. In their search for evidence, officers secured numerous shell casings, which were later collected by criminalistics personnel for further investigation.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and authorities are actively working to apprehend the attackers and determine the cause of this senseless act of violence. The community mourns the loss of Christian Rubén García Olivas and Edgar Arturo Ponce Figueroa, and local authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in their ongoing investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

