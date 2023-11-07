Fatal Shooting at Pan-American Highway Protest: Lawyer Kills Two Educators in Panama

Two people died in Panama following a shooting at a protest against a mining contract. The victims have been identified as Abdiel Díaz and Iván Mendoza, who were an educator and the husband of an educator, respectively. The shooting took place on the Pan-American highway in the Chame sector, with one of the victims sustaining a neck injury. The 77-year-old attacker, identified as lawyer and professor Kenneth Darlington, was captured by police officers and is now in custody.

The shooting occurred during one of the ongoing protests against a mining contract, where teachers had been blocking traffic demanding the repeal of the law that granted an extension to a mining company’s concession. The Public Ministry has initiated investigations for a crime against life and the integrity of personnel in this regard.

This is not the first time that Darlington has been involved in such incidents, as in 2005 he was arrested for alleged possession of weapons of war and ammunition. Despite stating that he had the weapons as a collector, he was investigated over the matter but was released on bail.

The events have raised concerns and received condemnation from the public, as the victims were participating in a peaceful protest when the attack took place. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice, with many demanding accountability for the shooting and expressing their grief over the loss of lives.

