Fatal Shooting Attack Takes Place in Monterrey’s Cumbres de San Agustín Neighborhood

Shooting Attack Leaves One Dead in Monterrey

Monterrey, Mexico – A shooting attack in the Cumbres de San Agustín neighborhood of Monterrey on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man. The incident took place on Cassino Street at the intersection with Cumbres de San Agustín Avenue.

Local residents were alarmed by the police mobilization in the typically quiet area. Eyewitnesses reported that the victim, described as a man with white skin wearing a red shirt, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to treat him at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Monterrey Police and State Investigation Agency officials arrived at the scene to conduct investigations and review surveillance footage from the vicinity. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Regios Injured in Attack on Caravan in Tamaulipas

Tamaulipas, Mexico – Two men from Monterrey were among a group of individuals injured in an armed attack on a caravan of Americans and fellow nationals in the state of Tamaulipas during the early hours of Saturday.

The National Migration Institute (INM) expressed condemnation of the attack and provided details of the victims’ injuries. A 62-year-old man from Dallas suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while a 70-year-old man sustained an injury to his finger.

The caravan consisted of 16 Mexican nationals and four American citizens traveling in two trucks, an urban van, and a pickup truck.

Details of the Attack

On September 9, 2023, a shooting incident occurred at the Miguel Alemán Roma Bridge, leaving nine individuals injured. The 911 emergency line received the report, leading personnel from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and municipal Civil Protection to respond to the scene.

Injured civilians were promptly attended to and transported to the United States for further medical treatment. Among the victims was a woman originally from San Luis Potosí who suffered two gunshot wounds to the back. Fortunately, the four American citizens, aged between one year and 23 years and hailing from Dallas and Atlanta, escaped unharmed.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown as authorities continue their investigation.

