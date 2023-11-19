Home » Fatal Shooting in Yoro, Honduras Leaves Two Dead and One Injured
Fatal Shooting in Yoro, Honduras Leaves Two Dead and One Injured

Fatal Shooting in Yoro, Honduras Leaves Two Dead and One Injured

A violent attack in the department of Yoro, northern Honduras, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left one seriously injured. The deceased have been identified as Concepción Vega and Ángel Martínez, with the age of the third victim, Delvin Zelaya, and his current state of health still unknown.

The attack took place in the village of El Ocote, in the municipality of Olanchito, and was described as a heavy shootout. According to reports, the victims were chatting in a park when armed individuals in a vehicle arrived and began firing at them.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 18, but the identities of the victims were not revealed until the following day. The names and whereabouts of the perpetrators are currently unknown, as is the motive behind the attack.

As of now, the Department of Criminal Investigation (DPI) has ruled out the possibility of a massacre in the department of Colón.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist died after colliding with a harrow on a southern highway. The respective authorities are continuing to investigate both incidents.

