Fatal Shooting Outside Centenary Halls in Tijuana, BC: Woman Killed in Targeted Attack

Woman Fatally Shot Outside Centenary Halls in Tijuana’s Rio Area

Tijuana, BC – In a shocking incident, a woman was killed by gunshots outside the centenary halls in the Rio area, near the San Ysidro checkpoint. The tragic incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. when the woman was walking down Avenida Alfonso Reyes and was suddenly intercepted by a hitman. Witnesses reported that the assailant brandished his weapon multiple times before ultimately fleeing the scene.

The shocking murder prompted multiple witnesses to call the emergency number 911, alerting the authorities about the crime. The Municipal Police Agents swiftly responded to the scene, confirming the tragic event. The victim was discovered with severe head injuries, and law enforcement cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation. Despite conducting exhaustive search tours, the alleged perpetrator remains at large, as no arrests have been made thus far.

Forensic experts were immediately summoned to process the investigation folder and gather evidence. Four ballistic pieces of evidence were collected from the crime scene to aid in the ongoing investigation.

The victim’s remains were later transferred to the forensic medical service (Semefo) to undergo identification procedures and await the possibility of their rightful claim by family or friends.

This horrific incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating violence in Tijuana, which has seen a surge in homicides in recent times. Authorities and law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to maintain public safety and bring the culprits to justice.

Tijuana Homicides: Body Discovered on Alberto Limón Padilla Boulevard

In a separate incident, a body was found on Alberto Limón Padilla Boulevard in Tijuana. The discovery was made in the early hours of the morning, prompting concerned citizens to report the incident to the authorities. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and the identity of the victim.

Tijuana continues to grapple with a wave of violence, necessitating immediate and effective measures from both the government and law enforcement agencies to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of its residents.

