Father Davide, bishop for Algeria

PIME missionary from Treviso, Father Davide Carraro will be ordained bishop of Oran on 27 January 2024. “I experience it as a call to further service, something that binds me in an even deeper way to this country and to this Church”

With the desert in his heart – and the spirituality of the desert in his soul – Father Davide Carraro, 46, a PIME missionary, was called to be bishop of Oran, Algeria. From the Sahara to the shores of the Mediterranean, Father Davide will be ordained on January 27th in the diocese that belonged to the Dominican Pierre Claverie, the bishop-martyr murdered on his doorstep on August 1st 1996, the last of the 19 men and women religious who lost their lives in the dark years of terrorism.

Today the situation has changed a lot and security has improved a lot, but the Christian presence in Algeria remains an extremely minority presence in an almost exclusively Muslim context, in which we are called to be, first and foremost, witnesses open to meeting and dialogue.

«At the beginning – admits Father Davide with his usual reluctance – this appointment scared me a little. Mainly because I know my limits. At the same time, I feel at peace. I see it as a call to further service, something that ties me even more deeply to this country and this Church.”

Father Davide arrived in Algeria in 2007 with the first group of three PIME missionaries who settled in Touggourt, in the Sahara desert: they included Father Silvano Zoccarato, then seventy years old, Don Emanuele Cardani, the gift of faith from Novara, associated with PIME, fifty years old, and Father Davide, at that time thirty years old: three generations who got involved in a context centered on dialogue with Muslims. «Dialogue of life, first and foremost – specifies Father Davide – which is an essential and inevitable aspect of our presence in this country. Dialogue that can also be enriched with cultural aspects or charitable initiatives as far as we are allowed.”

Algeria is a fascinating country, but also difficult. A country that still carries the wounds of the long war of independence from France and those of the civil conflict that bloodied the nineties. A country that has more of a tendency to close than to open up, while its young people dream of leaving. The very small Church of Algeria has experienced and continues to experience the hardships and contradictions of this land, continuing to bear witness to the faith in an essential and radical way.

«I left for this country inflamed by the spirituality of Charles de Foucauld – recalls Father Davide -. The mission in Algeria reflected my desire for a to nations in lands where Christians are a small minority. Here I found a simple Church, not linked to structures and works, but made more of presence and meetings. Here we are truly called to be a sign of Christ in a totally Muslim land.” Even today, after a period in Cairo to study Arabic and four years in the Ivory Coast, waiting for a visa to return to Algeria, Father Davide admits that he feels «still inhabited by the dimension, even spiritual, of the desert. My desire was to return to the Sahara…”.

And, instead, from Algiers – where he has been vicar of Archbishop Jean-Paul Vesco for two years – he will go to Oran, where the same Vesco, also a Dominican like Claverie, had been bishop until the end of 2021. «Davide is a beautiful figure of humanity and kindness – he wrote to announce his appointment, which took place last October 22 on World Missionary Day -, a figure who will be missed by the Archdiocese of Algiers and who will be greatly missed by me on a personal level. But I give thanks for this appointment which is good for the diocese of Oran, for our Church and for Davide himself who receives the responsibility of a beautiful and fascinating diocese”.

Father Davide is the first Italian bishop of a diocese marked by the presence of French Dominicans, but it is also the sign of a Church and a Catholic presence that have changed a lot in recent years: «A much more international Church than in the past – he specifies father Davide -, but also with less stable presences over time. It is its beauty, but also its fragility.” Even the Catholic faithful have changed a lot and continue to change. In recent years it was mainly sub-Saharan students who constituted the largest and most joyful backbone of the Church of Algeria, to which were added workers, embassy officials and various expatriates. For two years, however, the number of students has been drastically reduced, as the scholarships have no longer been renewed. As for Church personnel, they always encounter many difficulties in obtaining visas. In the diocese of Oran that awaits Father Davide, it is estimated that there are around 400 Catholics distributed across 7 parishes in a vast territory with more than 7 million inhabitants: there are 11 priests, 15 nuns and 8 religious brothers.

«I’m used to small numbers – intervenes Father Davide -. We cannot call ourselves the Church except in dialogue with those around us. If it were just a presence ad intra, aimed exclusively at Christians, we would risk becoming a sect. The challenge is how to harmonize these two souls, our Christian one and the Muslim one into which we fit in.” And he adds: «I believe that those of diversity, freedom, beauty and citizenship, or rather the sense of belonging, are universal values ​​that are also important for Algeria today. Our places and our presence can and must allow all these values ​​to “breathe”.

It is something that already happens more evidently in the basilica of Notre Dame d’Afrique in Algiers, a symbolic place of the Catholic presence in the country. But it is something that could also happen in Santa Cruz which dominates the suggestive bay of Oran: a place where people go for tourism, but where they could find a welcome that opens up to knowledge and dialogue with those who are different. «I am part of a tradition of great value», says Father Davide modestly, who recalls how Algeria is not only a mission land, but also a missionary land thanks to some great figures such as Saint Augustine, Charles de Foucauld, the 19 martyrs of the nineties, known universally.

«I know that Davide will immediately touch everyone’s hearts – Monsignor Vesco is convinced – and so the heart of the diocese of Oran will continue to beat in the most beautiful way».

From Treviso to Oran

Born in Treviso in 1977, Davide Carraro studied philosophy in Italy and theology in the Philippines, and was ordained a PIME priest on 27 May 2006. Sent to Algeria in 2007, he studied classical Arabic in Egypt for three years. While waiting for a visa to return to Algeria, he spent four years in the Ivory Coast. In 2017 he returned to the Algerian desert, to Touggourt and Hassi Messaoud, before being transferred in 2019 to Algiers, where he lives in a community with two other confreres, a lay woman linked to PIME and two migrant minors entrusted to them by the IOM. Since 2022 he has been vicar general of Algiers and PIME contact person for Algeria and Tunisia. On 27 January 2024 he will be ordained bishop of Oran.

Share this: Facebook

X

