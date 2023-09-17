Father Lembo new auxiliary bishop of Tokyo

Appointed today by Pope Francis, he will work alongside Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, recently elected president of Caritas Internationalis. PIME missionary, 49 years old, in Japan since 2009 and responsible for East Asia for the institute, he directs the Catholic cultural center of Tokyo Shinsei-Kaikan.

Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Andrea Lembo, Italian PIME missionary in Japan since 2009, as the new auxiliary bishop of Tokyo. He will join in his ministry Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, who has led the Catholic community of the Japanese capital since 2017 and was also elected president of Caritas Internationalis last May.

Fr. Lembo was born in Treviglio, in the province of Bergamo, on 23 May 1974. Ordained a PIME priest in 2004, after a few years as a missionary animator in Italy he was assigned to carry out his ministry in Japan in 2009. In the archdiocese of Tokyo was coadjutor in the parishes of Itabashi and Narashino and then parish priest of Fuchū. During his ministry he has always been very close to young people, including those who live the drama of the suffering linked to the solitudes of the great metropolis. Former PIME regional superior for Japan, he is currently responsible for the entire PIME region of East Asia. Since last year, Archbishop Kikuchi had already asked him to take up the legacy of Mgr. Kazuhiro Mori, the auxiliary bishop emeritus who passed away a few days ago at the age of 84, as director of the Catholic cultural center of Tokyo Shinsei-Kaikan. Precisely on the occasion of the funeral of his predecessor – celebrated in the cathedral of Tokyo – he had remembered about it AsiaNews the great openness to meeting people and Japanese society.

“Here in Tokyo – the new auxiliary bishop told us a few years ago at World and Mission, describing his ministry in the great metropolis – experience the smallness of being Christian: if in the crossroads that I pass through I said that I am a priest, no one would understand what my job is. Really live the image of the mustard seed.” But the space for the proclamation of the Gospel – he continued – is found “in the questions I encounter, in the young people I meet. ‘Where am I really going? What is the meaning of my life?’. The questions that call into question freedom in a context where everything seems already defined. There is space there for the fundamental answer: Jesus is the fulfillment of your humanity. In this great mechanism which is perfect – he concluded, alluding to Japanese society – you are not a cog, you have your own dignity, you can take your freedom into your own hands and live it. Either we announce this humanizing force of the Gospel or we risk reducing faith to a ritual celebration.”

