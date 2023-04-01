Dante Exum’s father told MONDO about his son, Partizan, fans…

Dante Egzum (27) is the driving force of Partizan. When he’s in his zone, few can stop him. Especially when it comes to penetration and playing in the low post, he has also improved his shooting recently and it shows in his dominance on the field. He also had special support in the previous few games, he was there his father Cecil (60). He was at the match with his son against Real Madrid and he saw a convincing victory (104:90).

After the match, Dante was waiting in the corridor of the “Arena” and when asked by MONDA for a short conversation, he answered “Yes”, with a wide smile. “I am in Belgrade for the first time“, says Cecil while in the background you can hear the trumpeters and the songs of the fans who are patiently waiting in front of the hall for the players to come out for photos and autographs.

He is delighted with Serbia, the capital and the black-white matches. “I like a lot the people here, the fans, I enjoyed the games. The passion is incredible, I’ve never seen a crowd love a team so much both when they win and when they lose.”

Dante has already become a fan favorite. “I really like that the audience likes him. It just means that he is happy here and that people are happy that he is here.”

They would also like Exum to stay in the black and white jersey for a long time. “A lot depends on the clubwe’ll see,” Cecil laughs as he comments on the possibility.

The Serbian team is within reach of placing in the top 8, they just need to “certify” passage in the next two rounds, they can do it with one victory in two matches or with one defeat of Baskonia or Žalgiris. “I believe that Partizan can go far. If he shows these kinds of games, like he did against these best teams in the league, anything is possible. The plan was to stay until April 20, but because of the playoffs, it looks like I’ll have to move the flight.”

Cecil played at the University of North Carolina with the legendary Michael Jordan, together they won the title in 1982 in the NCAA League. Given that he also had a basketball career, we asked him to compare the atmosphere at the matches in which he played with “Arena”. “It was probably similar to this in the game against Georgetown, then there were 64,000 people and in the stands, it was really noisy. However, this here is very special, everyone is together, everyone supports one team.”

He was drafted in 1984 by Denver in the ninth round, but never played there. He built his career in Australia. Finally, he was asked about Serbian players in the NBA league, primarily Fr Nikoli Jokić which shines in Nagetsma. “They are developing very well, I hope they will continue to improve“, said Cecil Egzum at the moment when Aleksa Avramović and Alen Smailagić passed by him. “I missed one guy, I didn’t have time to congratulate that young man on his victory”, said Egzum at the end of the interview for MONDO.