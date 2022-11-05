The Pope’s final event in Awali, Bahrain, on November 4 was an ecumenical prayer meeting for peace at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia. Father Rossi, head of the Middle East Evangelization of the new catechumens, explains how the Catholic Church supports the Catholic community in Bahrain.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis is currently visiting Bahrain. His last activity in Awali on 4 November was an ecumenical prayer meeting for peace at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia. Most of the people living in Bahrain are immigrants from Pakistan, India and the Philippines who come to work here, and the church goes to meet all of them and try to help them.

Father Rossi, head of the Middle East evangelization of the new catechumens, said in an interview with this news network, “The Church has made great efforts, and I can talk about Bishop Hind, Vicar of the Apostolic Vicar of the Southern Arabian Peninsula and Vicar of the Northern Apostolic Church. Vicar of the Bishop of Bahrain”. The aim of the effort is to create “places that welcome these people and hold events in their language. Of course this is not an easy task as there are many languages ​​in Bahrain”.

Pope Benedict XVI appointed the bishop of Bahrain in 2011 as the first vicar of northern Arabia, entrusting him with leading Catholic communities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. The bishop of Bahrain, who died of illness in 2020, left a legacy of his association and respect with Bahrain’s king, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The king endorsed the construction of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, supported the project initiated by the Apostolic Vicar, and donated 9,000 square meters of land to build the liturgical place.

Pope Francis holds an ecumenical prayer meeting for peace at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia. Father Rossi once again said, “The bishop of Bahrain met the new catechumens in Italy and later in Cairo, Egypt. He invited the founder of the new catechumens, Aguilo, and his collaborators to work with a building A team of teachers worked together to design the Cathedral of Bahrain. Aquilo drew it all. He hopes that through his art and aesthetics, the Islamic world can also see the beauty of Catholic art and the aesthetics of the Church.”

