A PIME missionary, Father Stefano lives in a degraded area on the outskirts of Manila. His work does not follow programs: it grows slowly like the faith of his community

it is a disintegrated humanity that Father Stefano Mosca deals with in the parish of Santa Cruz in Tanza, on the outskirts of the city of Navotas in the metropolitan area of ​​Manila, where in different barangay, the local neighborhoods, at least 35 thousand people live. “These are poor migrants from the island of Mindanao that the local priests are unable to reach – says the missionary from Brianza, appointed superior of the South Pacific region of PIME last March -. Priests have to celebrate up to seven Masses on Sundays and a host of other functions during the week», for which Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of the diocese of Kalookan asked Father Mosca and another PIME priest, Father Robert Ngairi, to open of “mission stations” to care for the poor, crammed into government tenements (called housing) and illegal housing, which are located north of the metropolitan city of Manila. “Around 2,000 families live in tiny apartments, consisting of a room measuring two by three metres. Sometimes even 8-10 people live there. Inside there is usually a kitchen, a sofa and a TV, and a plywood mezzanine where you sleep». Another 300 families live in stilt houses on the water, where the tin roofs intertwine with the exposed wires of the current, while the government has planned the construction of another housing composed of about 1,800 apartments. “It means that in a few years we will find ourselves with twice as many families,” explains Father Stefano.

To reach the population, he has launched a feeding program for the children: three days a week the two missionaries, helped by volunteers, carry three large pots on a cart and distribute a snack of chocolate, rice and milk to about 200 children. “Sometimes the queue seems to never end and we are forced to say that we will return the next day – says the missionary -. But this is a way to get in touch with families, who are not used to seeing priests without vestments”.

Funerals are celebrated in the street and Mass is also itinerant: Father Stefano bought a tent and from time to time puts it up in a different place, without a real program, because the mission of Tanza, like its inhabitants, lives per day: «Parents go out at four in the morning and come back at nine in the evening. They go to Navotas, which has 350,000 inhabitants, to sell fruit, vegetables, sweets, electronic items. Others do manual labor on boats, fish at night, and do other odd jobs on boats. The children, on the other hand, go to school in two shifts and the classes are of 70 students because there is only one elementary school and one middle school. There are few wealthy people who can afford to cross the river and attend private institutes in the city», continues Father Mosca. When they don’t go to class, the children look through the garbage for cans and plastic objects to resell to raise some money. Even Father Stefano, when he leaves the rubbish outside the house for separate collection, takes care to put the bag of plastic and cans in plain sight, sure that it is not the Municipality that collects it. “The migrants who arrived here left behind a family and often started another one. They feel uprooted and displaced and there is no real sense of community. The sacraments are difficult to administer and many do not even know if they have received baptism, but we take care of everyone without judging”.

Sometimes even unpleasant events can be an occasion for meeting, says Father Stefano: «Recently a young 22-year-old volunteer named Iron died of a heart attack. He never missed feeding programs ».

When the missionary went to visit the family, the parents asked the priest to bless everything that belonged to the boy, convinced that his death was caused by an evil spirit, and they showed him a sheet on which Iron had programmed the his life year by year: «In 2023 he would have graduated, in 2024 he would have bought a house and in 2025 he would have earned a million pesos, according to his plans». But God’s plans were different: «I tried to explain to the family that Iron now, even if he doesn’t have his own home, has a room in heaven. He walked two kilometers almost every day to reach the mission station and give us a hand with snacks for the children ». Since then, the parents and other relatives have attended Mass every Sunday, an event that had never occurred before. “For us missionaries it is enough to be there, then the opportunities to begin the journey of faith present themselves”.

A faith that is not yet mature in the slums, even if in all the houses there are statues of the Madonna or the Black Nazarene: «When they see us, they ask us to bless everything, as if we were magicians or holy men. They remind me of the episode in the Gospel of the woman with a hemorrhage who touches Jesus’ cloak to heal. Here, people feel the need to touch statues and relics with their hands because they find it hard to imagine that Jesus is alive even among us”. For the poor of Tanza, bread is for the stomach, but it will become bread for the Eucharist, Father Stefano is convinced of this. At the moment, however, given the need of the inhabitants to experience faith first-hand, every week the priest entrusts to a different family a statuette of Our Lady of the Poor, to whom the community is consecrated: «Every Monday we a reflection on the Gospel of the day, we take the statue and take it to another family». Every occasion is good to meet the people of Tanza.

