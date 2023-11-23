Father Vincenzo Bordo, chef for love in South Korea

Father Vincenzo Bordo, missionary of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, has been working for over thirty years at the service of the poor near Seoul, where society is very competitive and refuses to see the last

When he embarked for Seoul in 1990, many wondered what use an Italian missionary could have in South Korea, one of the most advanced countries in the world and now with a lively local Catholic community. Father Vincenzo Bordo and a brother were the first missionaries of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate to set foot on Korean soil, where Catholics today make up 11% of the population. «That day, on the airport tarmac, I sensed that a new story was about to begin». He tells it himself in the pages of “Chef for love”, his autobiography recently published by the Suffering Volunteer Center. Even after thirty years of pastoral service, in fact, the main activity of Father Bordo, originally from Piansano, a small town in Tuscia in the province of Viterbo, remains that of serving lonely elderly people, homeless people and the poor in the canteen of the “Casa of Anna” in Seongnam, a city just south of Seoul.

When the experience began in 1992, everyone, including the bishop, told him that there was no poverty in Korea. Until Father Vincenzo met Don Pae Pedro, a local priest, who invited the missionary to go to the parish of Shing-un, where at the time there were around 5,000 Catholics. «There are many poor people here – he told him -. I’ll help you fit into the context.” The following year the Municipality entrusted the parish with a first canteen, called the “House of Peace”. «In the afternoon I joined Sister Mariangela who was doing apostolate in the poor neighborhoods of the city to understand, learn and get to know the reality of the poor, who were in the city, indeed!». Quite simply, Korean society did not want to see them, and for this reason the institutions did not even see the need to finance the missionaries’ activities. Much of the work was done thanks to donations from Italy from friends of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate. «I realized that in modern, rich and consumerist societies, if a person, in addition to the eyes under his forehead, does not also have a big heart, open and attentive to those who pass by, he will never be able to notice the suffering of others that afflicts our cities”, comments the religious man from Piansano.

Likewise, everyone claimed that there were not even illiterates in Korea; but even in this case the missionary’s experience with the elderly disproved these theses. “Even when I started a dyslexia support program in 2002, the doctors told me that in Korea there were no people affected by this disorder”, adds Father Bordo, himself a dyslexic.

Born in 1957, during his years of study in the seminary (first in the minor one in Montefiascone and then in the regional one in La Quercia) dyslexia was not yet spoken of in Italy. The only support the future priest had was the love of his mother who urged him to repeat the reading of the texts.

And Anna’s House is also dedicated to a mother. In 1998, in fact, Father Vincenzo, no longer director of the House of Peace, found himself without a job like many Koreans, in the year of the Asian financial crisis, which hit the country hard. It was providence that led Matteo Oh Eun-yong, owner of a large restaurant in the city, to her door: «he said to me: “As you know, the economic crisis is reducing many people to poverty. Every morning I find an endless queue of men looking for work. I know you care for the poor. If you wish, I will put a part of the kitchen at your disposal and provide everything you need.” Matteo had only one request: that the soup kitchen take the name of her mother, Anna, who escaped from North Korea during the 1950-53 war, but who even as a refugee had always tried to share something with those who had nothing to eat.

And so it is that for 30 years every morning the priest (who upon his arrival in Korea could not stand rice, much less kimchi, the spicy fermented cabbage at the basis of the Korean diet) has been wearing his apron to cook together with the volunteers. Today over 500 people go to Anna’s House, in 70% of cases to receive the only meal of the day. At the end of 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of users had reached 990 people.

But Father Vincenzo’s activities do not end here. After noticing that among the users of the canteen there were also some teenagers, he became curious and went looking for them on the streets of the city, discovering that in most cases they were runaways from problematic families. The youngest children today find space in family homes, while the older ones are directed towards work reintegration programs thanks also to the presence of a factory which allows them to put money aside, because their food and accommodation are covered by the parish.

In 2019, however, struck by the high number of young people remaining on the streets, the priest also decided to promote the Azit project, a “bus looking for young people”: «We bought a large bus and started going around from 4pm to midnight in search of the boys and girls who wandered the streets of the city.” Today Azit is a refreshment point, but also a “field hospital to treat open wounds and an ocean of consolation for many abused young people. I am deeply convinced – explains Father Vincenzo – that children, in addition to needing a safe place, need a lot of affection and love.”

Father Vincenzo’s Korean name is Kim Ha Jong, which means “servant of God”. “I arrived in Korea with the sole desire to love Jesus and serve the least.” A vocation that nowadays the city of Seoul also seems to have rediscovered. The capital has received several awards for the progressive policies implemented by local administrations with the aim of reducing economic inequalities within the society, known for being hypercompetitive. Father Vincenzo calculated the contribution of Anna’s House: «From 1993 to 2022 we provided 3,119,137 meals, 20,905 health interventions, 1,060 dental treatments, 707 legal consultations, but above all a lot of respect and love for the people abandoned on the streets of a city very rich, but inattentive.”

Now the missionary, who has not yet found another priest to whom he can give up his chef’s apron, actually hopes that Anna’s House will be closed: «I dream of a society with no more social assistance structures because there is no longer any need for them. I also dream of the day when I will go to our Casa di Anna and as there will no longer be beggars in front of the door and in the streets, I will be able to close the doors and throw the key away.”

