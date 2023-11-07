Home » Father’s Hope and Despair: Daughter Believed Dead in Hamas Attack Possibly Alive
Father’s Hope and Despair: Daughter Believed Dead in Hamas Attack Possibly Alive

The angst and heartbreak of Thomas Hand, a father who believed his 8-year-old daughter was killed in Hamas attacks on Israel, has turned into hope and despair with the realization that she may still be alive and taken as a hostage. Emily Hand, who was sleeping at a friend’s house in the Be’eri kibbutz during the attack last month, was initially believed to be dead. However, new intelligence from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) suggests that she may be a prisoner in a Hamas tunnel inside Gaza. The IDF estimates that Hamas is holding 240 Israeli hostages, including men, women, and children. Israel insists on no ceasefire until the hostages are freed. With this discovery, Thomas Hand is left racing with hope and despair, praying for Emily’s safe return. He now envisions an emotional reunion with his daughter, praying that she returns in some broken state so they can heal her. The lingering uncertainty is particularly hard for the survivors of the Be’eri massacre, but Hand remains optimistic as they continue to hope for Emily’s return.

