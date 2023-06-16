Fatty stool is a symptom of Crohn’s disease Magazine

An unusual symptom of Crohn’s disease occurs during bowel movements.

Izvor: Shutterstock/sebra

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that causes tissue swelling (inflammation) in our digestive tract that can lead to stomach pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, sudden weight loss and malnutrition. According to the Mayo Clinic, inflammation caused by Crohn’s disease can affect different areas of the digestive tract in different people, most commonly the small intestine.

This inflammation often spreads to the deeper layers of the intestine. The disease can be painful and debilitating, and can sometimes lead to life-threatening complications. Although there is no cure for this condition, therapies can greatly reduce existing symptoms and even lead to long-term remission and healing of the inflammation.

With treatment, many people with Crohn’s disease can function well. As doctors explain, one unusual symptom can be a sign of this disease, which is greasy stool. Although normal and healthy stool contains small amounts of fat that are invisible to the naked eye, if there is a disturbance in the absorption of fat, the appearance of the stool changes and it becomes softer, fatter and usually floats on the surface. Fatty stool is also called steatorrhea.

Steatorrhea is a symptom of many diseases, which can affect different organs in the digestive system. Although it is not a disease in itself, it is usually a direct result of what is called fat malabsorption. This means that the body has problems with breaking down, digesting and metabolizing fat and then expels it through feces.

