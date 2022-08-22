Listen to the audio version of the article

Renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci announced that in December he will step down as medical adviser to the White House and the directorate of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), which he led for 38 years, to “pursue the next chapter” of his career. . Fauci served as a counselor to seven presidents and spent over half a century at the National Institutes of Health (Nih). He has played a leading role in the fight against the Covid pandemic. Last month, he officially announced his intention to quit his job by the end of Joe Biden’s term.

The 81-year-old infectious disease specialist helped lead – as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – the federal public health response to the HIV / AIDS crisis, Ebola and the Zika virus. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he has emerged as a key voice in US healthcare.

“I will leave my current positions but I am not retiring,” said Fauci, stating that “I want to use what I learned as director of the Niad to continue advancing science and public health and inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they prepare the world to face the threats of future infectious diseases ”.

Biden: United States stronger and healthier thanks to him

Joe Biden announces that Antony Biden, the Italian-American virologist who has become the face of the White House response to Covid in recent years, will leave his post at Niad, where “for almost four decades he was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases “. “Thanks to Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, many lives have been saved in the United States and around the world,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “As he leaves his position in the American government, I know that the American people and the whole world will continue to benefit from his experience and knowledge in whatever he does. ‘ In presenting him “my deepest thanks for the service rendered to the public”, Biden – who recalls that Fauci served “under seven republican and democratic presidents” helping the country to deal with health crises ranging from AIDS, Ebola to the pandemic of Covid- states that “the United States is stronger, resilient and healthier thanks to him”.