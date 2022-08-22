WASHINGTON. Renowned immunologist Anthony Fauci announced that in December he will step down as medical adviser to the White House and the directorate of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), which he led for 38 years, to “pursue the next chapter” of his career. .

Fauci served as a counselor to seven presidents and spent over half a century at the National Institutes of Health (Nih). He has played a leading role in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

Who is Fauci

Fauci, 81, has been leading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid) since 1984. He joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968 as a physician at age 27 and was quickly identified. as a rising star in the industry. More recently, Fauci has also served as President Biden’s chief medical advisor since the beginning of his administration. Fauci’s tenure as director of Niaid saw him advisor to seven presidents and put him at the forefront of fighting AIDS, fears of 2001 anthrax, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus pandemic. During the nearly four decades of his leadership, Niad has gone from being a little-known institution with an annual budget of $ 350 million to a globally recognized organization with a budget of more than $ 6 billion. In July he announced that he would retire by the end of Biden’s term.