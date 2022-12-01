The moment he entered the Villa Firenze, Anthony Fauci was greeted with a long ovation full of gratitude. “Scientists from California, North Carolina and Kansas came to listen to you” Ambassador Mariangela Zappia welcomed him, and began the Conversations event by denying the stress of recent months with a smile, in which she has even suffered physical threats for publicly opposing Trump’s statements. His historic collaborator Barney Graham confides in me that “all the staff wondered about his political ideas but in reality he is an independent”, and Fauci comments: “I have worked with seven presidents and I was educated to have respect for the institutions. But when I heard Trump say “Covid will magically disappear in a short time” or “it can be eradicated with bleach” I felt the duty to intervene, human lives were at stake and the USA had more than a million people who died for the pandemic: I was considered an undercover mole on behalf of Nancy Pelosi. But I’m not scared, I’m from Brooklyn…”

How important was your Italian background?

I am half Sicilian and half Neapolitan and grew up in Bensonhurst, an all Italian area. My father, who was a pharmacist, was happy when I embarked on a scientific career, but the most formative element was the Jesuit Regis high school: there I treasured their motto “to be for others” which was a principle also from my family.

The first president he worked for, Reagan, didn’t mention AIDS for seven years.

I think he didn’t understand the extent of what was happening: it was Liz Taylor who urged him to take a public position at a conference where many representatives of the homosexual community were present. Until then, silence was a serious mistake by a president who also has many merits in other fields.

For a long time you were attacked by activist Larry Kramer, who called it “an incompetent idiot”, but then Kramer himself came to describe it as “the only true and great hero” among those who fought AIDS.

“An article has come to define me as a “murderer” and this shocked me forcing me to listen to the screams of those who were suffering. Again I followed those teachings.”

After three years of the pandemic there is still a large world of no vax: how is this possible?

Vaccine mistrust pre-existed Covid, but since it was a pandemic, this anti-scientific attitude had greater visibility and violent reactions. Politically, the concentration of vaccinated people coincides with the Democratic states while those that have rejected it with the Republican ones, but beware of easy shortcuts: I have met Republicans who have worked on the front lines, and among the presidents who have done the most for health care there was George W Bush.”

The more than one million American deaths represent a very high percentage per capita compared to other Western countries.

There is also to bear in mind the great social disparity of this country. In some cases the patients had pathologies typical of some communities, such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension, which were not treated adequately. And the facilities they had access to were inadequate, not everyone can afford the same insurance coverage.”

Have you noticed a difference in how the rest of the world has dealt with the pandemic?

The virtuous example is New Zealand, facilitated by its position, the opposite can be said of Sweden which has not carried out a serious lockdown focusing on the most fragile.

Does Covid belong to the past?

Unfortunately not, only the most acute moment of the crisis has passed. Vaccines are doing their part, but infections continue to be frequent.

Do you think we should expect new pandemics in the future?

Also in this case the answer is unfortunately yes: it doesn’t seem to me that on a global level there are attitudes that give hope for possible prevention.

Have we learned anything from the pandemic?

That man learns from experience is always a wish. I think the pandemic shows an element of tragedy in the millions of deaths, and an element of success, in the progress of science and in the greater awareness and energy with which the medical world has moved.

Is there an ethical limit beyond which science cannot go?

It is a question that would be more correct to ask my wife, who works in bioethics. I can tell you that the limit lies in respecting everything that you define as a human being: your dignity and freedom.