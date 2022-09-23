Fauci: The U.S. government ‘screwed’ political factors in the response to the new crown to interfere with the fight against the epidemic

American infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci (data map)

Overseas Network, September 23. According to the US “New York Post” report on September 22, US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci admitted in an interview with the media recently that the US federal government has “screwed up” part of the handling of the new crown epidemic. work, and blamed political factors for interfering with the nation’s unified fight against the epidemic.

Fauci said in an interview with the Texas Tribune on the 22nd that the U.S. government should advise people to use masks early in the pandemic, because scientists have previously found that the new coronavirus is mainly transmitted in the air, “We don’t know. Masks work outside of hospitals, and people caring for Covid-19 patients face a lack of suitable masks.”

The infectious-disease expert also said he was frustrated by the inconsistency in the state’s response to the virus, saying some measures were “driven by politics, not science.” Fauci said that the United States needs to realize that it is dealing with a common enemy of the new crown virus, but domestic political differences hinder a reasonable response to the epidemic.

On the 19th local time, Fauci said that the current American society lacks a unified acceptance of epidemic prevention measures. Nearly 3 years after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, only 67% of the population in the United States has been vaccinated against the new crown. (Zhang Ni from Overseas Network)