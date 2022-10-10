Fauci warns that the number of daily confirmed cases in the United States or the new virus strain in South Korea this winter fell to the lowest in nearly 14 weeks

China News Service, Beijing, October 9th. Comprehensive news: According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 11:22 Beijing time on the 9th, there are 621,238,233 confirmed cases of new crowns in the world and 6,556,850 deaths from new crowns.

Americas and Europe: Fauci warns of new strains in US this winter

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 11:22 on the 9th, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeded 96.694 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,062,560.

According to the US Consumer News and Business Channel report, on the 7th local time, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that a more dangerous new coronavirus variant strain is likely to appear in the United States this winter. This strain may also have a stronger immune evasion ability.

According to data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the 7th local time, the United States added an average of 41,855 confirmed cases and 345 deaths per day. Fauci pointed out that although the number of daily cases in the United States has recently declined, it should not relax our vigilance because the risk of a rebound in the winter epidemic is higher. He pointed to a similar low prevalence trend in the U.S. in the summer of 2021, but the Omicron strain caused another surge in U.S. cases that winter. He also called on all eligible people to get a booster shot of the new crown vaccine as soon as possible.

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Epidemic Prevention Command reported on the 8th local time that more than 20,000 new cases were diagnosed in Russia in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 21.184 million; 106 new deaths were added, and the cumulative number of deaths was 388,097.

According to data released by the French Ministry of Public Health on the 8th local time, more than 57,000 new cases were diagnosed in the country in a single day, with no new deaths, and a total of 155,422 deaths. The recent rebound in the French epidemic has been obvious. Reuters quoted French health officials as saying on the 4th of this month that France has entered the eighth wave of the epidemic.

Asia & Africa: South Korea’s daily increase in confirmed cases drops to lowest in nearly 14 weeks

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reported that as of 00:00 local time on the 9th, more than 17,000 new cases were diagnosed in South Korea in a single day, which fell to the lowest value in the past 14 weeks, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 24.97 million.

According to statistics from the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) local time on the 8th, the country has newly confirmed more than 26,000 cases in a single day, with a total of more than 21.516 million confirmed cases; 83 new deaths and a total of 45,404 deaths.

According to Japanese media reports, the city government of Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, Japan said on the 7th local time that a medical institution in the city was found to have vaccinated 145 people with expired new crown vaccines because the city government omitted to record the vaccine shelf life data. These vaccines are all Pfizer vaccines and have passed their shelf life when they are vaccinated. No health problems have been reported in people who received expired vaccines.

According to data released by the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the 7th local time, there have been more than 12.075 million confirmed cases in Africa, a total of 255,841 deaths, and a total of more than 11.442 million cured cases.