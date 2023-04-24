fault of a fire in Uruguay – Corriere TV

A fire developed in an “impenetrable area” in the department of San José, in Uruguay, and produced a large amount of smoke which crossed the estuary of the Rio de la Plata and hit Buenos Aires on Sunday 23 April, reducing visibility and creating breathing problems for the population. The phenomenon affects various districts of the city: visibility is reduced to a minimum, many inconveniences due to the bad smell.

The situation was confirmed via Twitter by Pedro Lohigorry, coordinator of the Argentine National Meteorological Service (SMN) who showed a satellite image which highlights the vast fire in San José and the flow of smoke pointing towards the Argentine capital . Firefighters have managed to contain the fire but have not yet put it out due to the difficulty of reaching the area near Colonia Fernández Crespo, a town in San José.

The fire has been active since Saturday: the wind blowing from the east moves the smoke which – on the morning of Monday 24 April – joined a local fog, reducing visibility – towards the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.