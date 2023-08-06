Home » FAVORITE SINGERS, GREAT ATMOSPHERE AND TIMELESS HITS ON KURIR TELEVISION! Don’t miss “One pe | Fun
World

The popular folk music series “One song, one wish” awaits you this weekend on Kurir TV from 8:00 p.m.

Source: Promo

The hosts of the show, Jelena Kovačević and Višeslav Ranković Petković, will wish the viewers a good evening again this weekend, and this time the audience will enjoy great singers such as Aleksandra Ristanović, Banet Šević, Svetlana Tanasković, Novak Stanković, Dejan Đekić and Miroslav Milinković, and the great atmosphere and this week will certainly be transmitted to viewers of Kurir television.

Watch “One song, one wish” tonight at 8 pm only on Kurir TV! Popular singers will be singing their timeless hits, so don’t miss the phenomenal entertainment in front of the small screens, gather your loved ones and sing along!

