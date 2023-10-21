Home » FAVORITE STORIES FROM SERBIA FROM NOW ON IN THE NEW SCHEDULE! Watch “Kojekude po Serbia” today at 2:30 p.m. only Entertainment
World

FAVORITE STORIES FROM SERBIA FROM NOW ON IN THE NEW SCHEDULE! Watch “Kojekude po Serbia” today at 2:30 p.m. only Entertainment

by admin
FAVORITE STORIES FROM SERBIA FROM NOW ON IN THE NEW SCHEDULE! Watch “Kojekude po Serbia” today at 2:30 p.m. only Entertainment

Don’t miss the new episode of the show “Kojekude po Serbia” with Vukašin Grozdanić in the new time slot, today from 2:30 pm on Kurir TV!

Source: Promo

This Saturday, Vukašin Grozdanić brings many stories about one Serbian word recognized all over the world – vampire.

Petar Blagojević from the town of Kiseljvo in the Braničevo district is, according to legend, a vampire. Unlike Sava Savanović, who is a fictional character of Milovan Glišić, Blagojević is believed to be real. Although in many countries tourism is flourishing due to popular stories about vampires, such as Count Dracula in Romania, it is still a taboo topic in our country, which Vukašin will try to resolve this Saturday.

Silver Lake is often taken as the zero point of vampirism in the world, but Hollywood transferred that story to Transylvania, how it came about, what kind of stories are related to our space and what Vukašin encountered while trying to find various answers to this topic – find out today in the new time of the show “Kojekude po Serbia” from 2.30 pm only on Kurir television!

See also  Teachers on strike against unmanageable anti-Covid regulations: school stops in France

You may also like

Collaboration with JLo and Intimissimi – MONDO MODA

Hamas Releases US Hostages in Gaza Strip: Qatar’s...

Israel shows the weapons used by Hamas for...

The Intensifying Political Polarization Continues to Impede Election...

News Udinese | The former Gnoukouri: “They told...

Browser Compatibility Issues on CNN: Your Web Browser...

The Rolling Stones, review of their album Hackney...

The Centuries-Old Feud: Exploring the Conflict Between Israel...

Farjallah Haïk, the immense French-speaking novelist, found –...

Possible Meeting between President Biden and Colombian President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy