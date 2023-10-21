FAVORITE STORIES FROM SERBIA FROM NOW ON IN THE NEW SCHEDULE! Watch “Kojekude po Serbia” today at 2:30 p.m. only Entertainment

Don’t miss the new episode of the show “Kojekude po Serbia” with Vukašin Grozdanić in the new time slot, today from 2:30 pm on Kurir TV!

Source: Promo

This Saturday, Vukašin Grozdanić brings many stories about one Serbian word recognized all over the world – vampire.

Petar Blagojević from the town of Kiseljvo in the Braničevo district is, according to legend, a vampire. Unlike Sava Savanović, who is a fictional character of Milovan Glišić, Blagojević is believed to be real. Although in many countries tourism is flourishing due to popular stories about vampires, such as Count Dracula in Romania, it is still a taboo topic in our country, which Vukašin will try to resolve this Saturday.

Silver Lake is often taken as the zero point of vampirism in the world, but Hollywood transferred that story to Transylvania, how it came about, what kind of stories are related to our space and what Vukašin encountered while trying to find various answers to this topic – find out today in the new time of the show “Kojekude po Serbia” from 2.30 pm only on Kurir television!

