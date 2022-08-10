Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, is worried. Impressed by the threats received from Donald Trump supporters after his agents searched the former president’s residence in Florida.

“It’s not something I can talk about,” he said in Omaha, Nebraska, about the feds blitz, ABC News reported.

However, he added, “the threats to law enforcement are worrying”. Wray, like the secretary of justice, Merrick Garland, and the agents who carried out the search are targeted by criticism from Republicans and by threats, in some cases of death, on social networks of Trump supporters.