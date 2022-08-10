Home World FBI director threatened with death by Trump supporters: “Disturbing threats”
World

FBI director threatened with death by Trump supporters: “Disturbing threats”

by admin
FBI director threatened with death by Trump supporters: “Disturbing threats”

Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, is worried. Impressed by the threats received from Donald Trump supporters after his agents searched the former president’s residence in Florida.
“It’s not something I can talk about,” he said in Omaha, Nebraska, about the feds blitz, ABC News reported.

However, he added, “the threats to law enforcement are worrying”. Wray, like the secretary of justice, Merrick Garland, and the agents who carried out the search are targeted by criticism from Republicans and by threats, in some cases of death, on social networks of Trump supporters.

See also  Covid and Brexit, Johnson's terrible year. In London, the toto-successor is triggered

You may also like

Typhoon “Mulan” weakens to tropical depression

Tax fraud, Trump is silent in front of...

Why does the People’s Liberation Army surround Taiwan’s...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

On the disputed border between China and India....

The 19-year-old investigated for going to fight in...

The parents of the 19-year-old who enlisted in...

Who is Judge Bruce Reinhart who authorized the...

Akerman: “Trump is worse than Nixon. Republicans support...

Israel gradually eases restrictions after ceasefire with Jahad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy