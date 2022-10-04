Home World Fbi raid in Mar-a-Lago, Trump appeals to the Supreme Court
Fbi raid in Mar-a-Lago, Trump appeals to the Supreme Court

by admin
Fbi raid in Mar-a-Lago, Trump appeals to the Supreme Court

The former president of the United States filed an urgent petition after the ministry of justice obtained on appeal the possibility to continue the investigations on the top secret papers

Donald Trump appeals to the Supreme Court – where there is a conservative majority he cemented with three appointments – in the legal tussle with the Justice Department as part of the investigation into classified documents seized by the FBI at his residence in Mar -a-Lake. The former president filed an urgent petition after the ministry of justice obtained the possibility of continuing the investigations on the top secret papers on appeal.

Trump asked the judges to block part of a lower court ruling that prevented an independent arbitrator he requested, known as a special master, from reviewing more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among the 11,000 seized by agents of the Fbi in Palm Beach on August 8th.

