[The Epoch Times, February 04, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Xiao Jie and Lin Mei from Delaware) On February 1, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched President Biden’s residence in Rehobo, Delaware. Rehoboth Beach vacation home, but no improperly stored classified documents were found.

This is the third time the FBI has raided a Biden-linked facility. Biden’s lawyers first spotted Biden’s work as vice president in the Obama administration in early November in a formerly used private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. confidential documents. In mid-November, the FBI raided the think tank center. Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware was searched on January 20 and classified documents were found.

Residents who live near Biden’s vacation home expressed their views on the incident.

Retired doctors: This is a serious problem

“It’s pretty big news in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” said Robert Cumming, an 80-year-old retired psychiatrist. “It’s very exciting that the FBI is here.”

Cumming said he saw the news that morning. “This is yet another investigation of classified documents. This president and other presidents and vice presidents, and God knows how many officials, keep classified documents in their garages, basements and other places. So glad the FBI came to Rehoboth .”

Cumming said: “I think this is a serious issue and it’s good to know that it’s being dealt with. I think issues with classified documents or official business should be investigated and understood about the dangers that might be associated with it. And these are , are all satisfactory resolutions. I think it is also in everyone’s interest.”

He feels that this FBI search will not have much impact on President Biden’s reputation. “It may affect it somewhere. But I think the current political divide is very serious, you are either a fan of President Biden, or you are a fan of President Trump (Trump), you may not be based on today’s home What happened changed minds.”

Cumming said he does not belong to any party. “I’ve been an independent for decades.”

Cumming said he wanted “America to be a democracy” and his advice to politicians was to “let all the old people stop meddling with the young and let the young take over the country. Run it the way it should be run. If they I would be very grateful to be able to do that.”

Retired teacher: a little nervous because of international security issues

Judy Blank, a retired middle school teacher who teaches special education and reading, said: “I’ve been thinking about this. I don’t understand why President Trump, then Vice President Pence, and President Biden, they have these classified documents in their homes. ..I want to know how this all happened? Where did these leaks come from? How did these documents get from the White House to these private residences if they were supposed to be completely secret? Because of international security concerns, this Made me a little nervous.”

Blank’s advice to politicians: “I want Republicans and Democrats to start working together for the good of this country. Stop talking, stop fighting, stop putting your party first, put your country first .”

Retired Engineers: Should Be Strictly Investigated

“It should be investigated strictly,” said Rifka Cholaky, a retired mechanical engineer from Turkey. He said he voted for Biden but didn’t support him much, just because he didn’t like Trump. He said the FBI investigation “has the potential” to affect Biden’s popularity.

Retired post office employee: I hope the truth can be found out

“I hope they find out,” said Henry Rulapaugh, 83, who worked at the post office before retiring.

Rulapaugh feels there is too much fake news in the media these days. He said: “It’s hard to tell you exactly what’s going on this year. Because depending on what news source you use, you get an answer. And the same thing, another news source will give you a 180 degree difference. So it’s hard to say. Who to trust.”

He believes the investigation will have an impact on President Biden’s possible re-election bid. He said: “I think it will this time. The news in the past has always been biased, but the truth is coming out, more and more. I hope he gets taken down. If they don’t, I think our country is over. .”

