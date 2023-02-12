The FBI has searched the Indiana home of former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and found a new classified document.

[China News Agency]On the 10th local time, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched the residence of former US Vice President Pence in Indiana and found a new classified document.

Pence’s adviser, Devin O’Malley, said in a statement after the search that the Justice Department completed a “thorough and unrestricted search” that lasted five hours and seized a A document marked classified and six pages without such a marking, which had not previously been discovered by Pence’s lawyers during an initial review.

O’Malley said in a statement that during an initial review of documents stored at the residence, attorneys hired by Pence found “a small number of potentially classified documents that had inadvertently been boxed here” and had been turned over to the National Archives and the National Archives. Records Authority. After that, Pence directed his legal team to continue working with the Justice Department and to be fully transparent on the matter.

According to the Associated Press, the search was conducted after the U.S. Department of Justice communicated with Pence’s team and obtained consent. On the day of the search, Pence and his wife were visiting family on the West Coast of the United States, and a member of their legal team remained at the residence. So far, the U.S. Department of Justice has not commented on the search.