WASHINGTON. In its search in Mar-a-Lago, the FBI also discovered dozens of empty folders marked with the word “classified” and top secret documents that were not kept in the storage room but in Donald Trump’s office. news emerged after Florida judge Aileen Cannon decided to make public the inventory of the material seized by the Bureau, which confirms that the classified documents taken by the former president were stored in a disorderly and chaotic way, among newspaper clippings, magazines, books, clothes, gifts.

According to the inventory, 33 boxes of documents were recovered, of which over 11,000 unclassified, 18 top secret, 53 secret and 31 confidential, but also 48 empty containers with the heading “classified” and another 42 empty ones marked with the written “to be returned to the secretariat of the staff / military collaborator”.
A circumstance that leaves open the question of whether the investigators have recovered all the missing material. Of the 18 top secret documents, seven were in Trump’s office, as well as 17 of the secret documents, along with dozens of empty folders.

It was not specified in which place of the office but from previous documents filed in court it is known that three classified documents were found on his desk. This means in any case that they were not kept in the Mar-a-Lago depot and that they were in the hands of the tycoon, for unknown reasons. The nature of all the cards found in Mar-a-Lago is also unknown for now.
