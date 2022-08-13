Home World FBI raids Trump’s home, reveals top-secret documents that could endanger national security – BBC News
World

FBI raids Trump’s home, reveals top-secret documents that could endanger national security – BBC News

by admin
FBI raids Trump’s home, reveals top-secret documents that could endanger national security – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15431/production/_126298078_donaldtrump-3.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

The Trump office issued a statement insisting that he exercised his authority to declassify the documents during his presidency.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, this week. The FBI seized top-secret documents, according to a search warrant revealed by the court.

This is the first time a former president’s residence has been searched in a criminal investigation.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said the items have been declassified.

The incident caused an uproar in the United States, causing fierce opposition from the right-wing, and even a Trump supporter armed with a weapon attempted to break into the FBI’s office in Ohio, and was subsequently killed in a confrontation with the police.

You may also like

Salman Rushdie still serious in hospital. Conservative media...

Afghanistan, Taliban shooting against women in the streets....

China Allergy Prevention Week | Experts focus on...

Afghanistan, demonstration of women for education: the Taliban...

The famous British writer was assassinated and was...

Ukraine latest news. S&P cuts Ukraine’s rating to...

Montenegro: kills two children and shoots the crowd,...

Rushdie stabbed, Ian McEwan speaks: “A ferocious attack...

Biden celebrates, even the House has said yes...

Forest fires in many places in France are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy