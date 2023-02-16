Listen to the audio version of the article

The FBI has twice searched the University of Delaware in search of new classified documents in the possession of Joe Biden. This was revealed by CNN, citing informed sources according to which the investigations took place “in the past few weeks” and with the consent of the American president’s legal team. The FBI found top secret documents in Biden’s private residence in Wilmington, also in Delaware, and in an office used by the US president at a think tank in Washington before his arrival at the White House. The feds, on the other hand, did not discover any secret papers in Rehoboth Beach, the Biden’s beach house raided in early February.