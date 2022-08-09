Home World FBI searches Trump’s Florida mansion: feds acquire documents
FBI searches Trump’s Florida mansion: feds acquire documents

Donald Trump’s Florida residence, the palatial Mar-a-Lago buen retiro mansion of the former president and his family, was raided by the FBI. It was the tycoon himself who gave the bombshell in a statement to CNN in which he defined the raid as a political attack against his candidacy in the 2024 elections. No confirmation for the moment from the Department of Justice or the Agency.

The wrath of the former president

The former president was not in the residence when the feds arrived but was at Trump Tower in New York, where he usually spends the summer. It is an “exploitation of justice and an attack by radical left-wing Democrats who desperately want to prevent me from running for election in 2024,” thundered Trump in the statement in which he revealed the search. “These are dark times for our nation: my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, searched and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. They even broke into my safe! »He attacked.

And again: “After working and collaborating with all the major government agencies this unannounced raid on my residence was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Search started in the morning

The safe searched by FBI agents who broke into Donald Trump’s Florida residence is in the former president’s office. The news would support the hypothesis that federal agents were looking for classified documents that Trump would take away from the White House at the end of his term. According to former spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, the former president “did not handle confidential documents properly. I’ve seen him go through the documents, throw some away, tear off others and put others in his pocket. ‘ The search of the residence in Mar-a-Lago began around 10 in the morning on Monday (16 in Italy) but the news was released only in the evening by the former president himself.

The FBI removed boxes of documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence after ransacking it, CNN reveals.

