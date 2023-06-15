FCIN1908 / Koulibaly-Lukaku, here is the situation. For now, no offers for Onana

The latest on Piero Ausilio’s English blitz, who returned to Italy this afternoon after the market meeting with Chelsea

Piero Ausilio, as testified by Fcinter1908, returned to Milan this afternoon after the two-day blitz in London. According to Fcinter1908, the Inter sporting director only met Chelsea on this English trip. No contact with Manchester United for Andre Onana, as feared in England.

At Chelsea, interest in Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly has been formalized. Inter can only take the two players on loan and, for the moment, Chelsea are not open to this solution. Among other things, it has been confirmed that Koulibaly does not benefit from the Growth Decree, therefore an effort from both the defender and the English club would be needed.

According to Fcinter1908, this is only the first of a series of scheduled meetings with Chelsea. Inter are in no hurry as regards the negotiations, there is no urgency to bring Lukaku back to Milan by 30 June for tax reasons, like last year. Beyond the negotiation with Chelsea, considered possible in any case, Lukaku and Koulibaly also have very rich Arab offers on the table. So it will also be necessary to verify the intention of the two players in forcing them to return to Italy.

A confirmation that has already arrived from Lukaku, with Koulibaly’s entourage giving a rough assent at the moment. We will continue to negotiate.

