“All those sirens, ambulances everywhere”, Marianna vents with her heart in her throat for the bombing of Kiev. She is a language teacher, she lives in the big Ukrainian capital that she hoped she had left the war behind her and instead she woke up at the front.

The dead, the blood on the streets, the electric current disappearing, the connection in great difficulty: “Now it seems to be all over, but what will happen tonight? The night has always been the worst time.