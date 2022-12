Fear at JFK International Airport in New York City. Smoke emitted from a laptop on Saturday evening, December 24, and a JetBlue plane from Barbados, carrying 167 people, had to be hastily evacuated.

The alarm went off on flight 662. The crew reported that smoke was coming from a computer in the cabin. It was around 8pm and the 167 passengers were evacuated using an emergency slide. Five injured, but slightly.