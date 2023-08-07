Fear Crowd “Catching Fire” (2023)

Without inventing anything at all and, above all, without intending to, Fear Crowd They climb a new step in their career with this new job. A record that already warns from its cover, the little interest that the band has for the new paths that Metal has taken in the last thirty years. His thing is Heavy Metal with an eighties cut, fun and chantable. A style that is in disuse today, which the people from Biscay perform with the conviction of someone who knows they are in their element.

With only eight songs, like the vast majority of classic works from the golden age, and with a duration short enough to not be heavy, this “On fire”, is raised so that the listener’s attention does not decay at practically no time. Starting with the typical intro to create an atmosphere, “Ojo Por Ojo” opens the album with a magnificent riff that hooks you from the start and leaves you ready for Leire to tell us a powerful story about sexist violence, from the perspective of a woman who face plant.

The fact that the singer, as was the case with Santa, is the one who designs the lyrics, gives a special point to each track, giving sensitivity at times and different perspectives from which the genre is not used to driving. Leire’s vocal melodies may be the distinctive mark of the group, with a voice that shines especially when it is torn, but that always maintains a most enjoyable tone.

In each of the themes it is tremendously easy to verify the influences on which they have been building their discourse. Lots of British New Wave, quite a few nods to American Los Angeles metal from the eighties and some flashes that make it clear how much they’ve heard totems like Scorpions, Maiden or Judas. Supporting everything with a simple but tremendously effective rhythmic base, they allow the guitars to be the protagonists when they should and, above all, that the songs have the right decorations so as not to overload them.

In an absolutely vintage way, they include a powerful instrumental halfway through the album, which serves as a bridge between the supposed two sides of the album, making us go back once again, to those times when the albums had to turn around in the toccata to be heard. It makes a great introduction to what I think is the best song on the record. A “Rip off my skin” that starts off slow and contains a magnificently fitting chorus. A cut that is difficult to get out of your head, once you go for the second listen.

The work ends with another couple of hits like “Viviendo En Tu Mentira” and “La Imagen”, both with the same formula that they like to squeeze so much, the one with a brief slow introduction, which turns into Heavy Metal in a few seconds. The latest examples of how well learned they have the Fear Crowd lesson. A nice closure for an album that, if it had been released in 1985, would surely have elevated them as national references for a whole style.

