After the economic crisis, which terrifies 52 percent of Italians (a clear increase compared to previous years) it is climate change that scares our compatriots the most: however, on a par with immigration. In both cases, indicated as the most serious threats to the country by 11 percent of citizens. But if the fear of climate catastrophes increases by 4 points from 2020 to today, that of immigrants drops by 5 (it was 22 percent in 2018).