Home World Fear for the economy and the climate, and Russia as the world’s worst threat: international relations according to Italians in the annual ISPI survey
World

Fear for the economy and the climate, and Russia as the world’s worst threat: international relations according to Italians in the annual ISPI survey

by admin

After the economic crisis, which terrifies 52 percent of Italians (a clear increase compared to previous years) it is climate change that scares our compatriots the most: however, on a par with immigration. In both cases, indicated as the most serious threats to the country by 11 percent of citizens. But if the fear of climate catastrophes increases by 4 points from 2020 to today, that of immigrants drops by 5 (it was 22 percent in 2018).

See also  Covid, the US will reopen its doors to travelers tomorrow: this is what you have to do to enter

You may also like

Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81

Iran summons South Korean ambassador to protest Yin...

Ukraine, latest news. The US sends more weapons...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Ukraine investigates plane crash,...

Ukraine, the commander of the Azov group in...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States will...

Philippine President Says Seeking to Defuse Tensions with...

Eva Kaili remains in the cell: “Here they...

Qatargate, the head of the Human Rights Foundation...

Biden’s confidential documents ferment FBI refuses to search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy