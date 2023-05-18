by palermolive.it – ​​13 minutes ago

Fear in Basel where during the second extra time of the Conference League semi-final a Fiorentina fan suffered an illness in the stands. The match was stopped for around nine minutes to allow the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fear in Basel, Fiorentina fan accuses illness at the stadium appeared 13 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».