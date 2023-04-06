(LaPresse) The Nevado del Ruiz volcano, in the Caldas department, in Colombia, is at risk of erupting. The authorities therefore ordered the evacuation of 2,500 families who live near the volcano and who could be in danger in the event of seismic activity. Schools located within a radius of 10 kilometers from the crater are also closed: at the end of the Easter holidays, next week, students will only attend lessons online. Already last week the Colombian national agency for risk management had issued an orange alert. The eruption is therefore “probable” but not “imminent”. The last major seismic activity of Nevado del Ruiz was in 1985 when it buried the city of Armero and killed about 25,000 people. (LaPresse)