Home World Fear in Colombia, Nevado del Ruiz volcano risks erupting – Corriere TV
World

Fear in Colombia, Nevado del Ruiz volcano risks erupting – Corriere TV

by admin
Fear in Colombia, Nevado del Ruiz volcano risks erupting – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The Nevado del Ruiz volcano, in the Caldas department, in Colombia, is at risk of erupting. The authorities therefore ordered the evacuation of 2,500 families who live near the volcano and who could be in danger in the event of seismic activity. Schools located within a radius of 10 kilometers from the crater are also closed: at the end of the Easter holidays, next week, students will only attend lessons online. Already last week the Colombian national agency for risk management had issued an orange alert. The eruption is therefore “probable” but not “imminent”. The last major seismic activity of Nevado del Ruiz was in 1985 when it buried the city of Armero and killed about 25,000 people. (LaPresse)

April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023, 09:29 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Chernobyl: scientists, reactor fission reactions

You may also like

UN, Russia organizes a meeting on deported children:...

father beat Jelena Dokić | Sports

the railway worker dismissed Edis Mulalić | Sports

Russian embassy in the United States: The United...

“Physicians’ organic plan is implemented”

Summer in music in Sicily, Venditti, De Gregori...

Udinese – Pereyra out: Samardzic the favorite to...

Udinese News | The median no longer shines:...

Food and diseases that affect fertility | Magazine

Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy