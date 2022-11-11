On June 17, 2022, security guards check the health codes of community residents at the entrance in Beijing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

[See China November 10, 2022 News]The three major departments of the Communist Party of China recently issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for National Health Informatization”. It proposes that by 2025, every resident will have “a fully functional electronic health code”. The health code has long become the “digital handcuffs” used by the CCP to arbitrarily control the people.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror websites. Return to the genuine Chinese website.

According to the “People’s Daily Online” of the Communist Party of China on the 10th, the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China, the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention recently issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for National Health Informationization” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”). According to the content of the Plan, by 2025, China will initially establish an “interconnected national health information platform support and security system, and basically realize the full coverage of public medical and health institutions and the national health information platform”.

The “Plan” also proposes, “By 2025, hospitals above the second level will basically realize the exchange and sharing of in-hospital medical service information, and the third-level hospitals will realize the exchange and sharing of core information nationwide. Population information of all staff, residents’ electronic health records, electronic medical records and basic resources, etc. The database will be more complete.” “Each resident has a dynamically managed electronic health record and a fully functional electronic health code”.

Among them, the “Planning” requires “to establish a unique main index of residents based on their ID card numbers and supplemented by other ID numbers, and to promote ‘one code for universal use'”.

As well as “coordinating and promoting the connection with the information system of relevant departments to improve the ability of monitoring and early warning, real-time analysis, centralized research and judgment and auxiliary decision-making. Establish a centralized, unified and efficient emergency command and auxiliary decision-making system to improve the ability of emergency response to the epidemic and the level of precise prevention and control; strengthen health Standardized use of code standards, strengthen the standardized implementation of code assignment and transcoding rules, and promote mutual recognition and one code access.”

Combined with what Xi Jinping said in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is necessary to accelerate the construction of a network power and digital China, improve the comprehensive network governance system, and strengthen the construction of network and data security systems.

This “full-featured electronic health code” will obviously become a “full-featured” tool for the CCP government to control the people at will.

Massive Digital Surveillance Social Experiment

Sun Tianshu, a professor at the University of Southern California, recently wrote in an article that since the second half of 2020, the CCP’s response to the epidemic, or the means of epidemic prevention, has gradually evolved from responding to the real epidemic to a “large-scale digital surveillance social experiment based on the epidemic.”

He said, “Health codes and travel codes based on digital technology and big data are gradually becoming the CCP’s macro-control tool for population movement and maintaining stability. All kinds of grid personnel and transfer personnel go their separate ways, using digital technology to manipulate people’s means. Play to the extreme. In 2022, the bank of Henan gave red codes to depositors, which is a typical representative. Before the 20th National Congress, various so-called high-risk areas in various parts of China showed a blowout situation, and provinces gave each other red codes to exchange personnel. The most important thing is to maintain stability during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. To this end, we will not hesitate to sacrifice the fundamental interests of the general public: some areas are in a hurry to even the basic food and clothing expenses, not to mention that Xinjiang has remained silent for nearly three months, and the people are suffering. Can’t speak, can’t speak.”

He was talking about Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province. A few months ago, there was a financial storm at Zhengzhou Rural Bank. Bank depositors were refused any way to withdraw money, so many depositors protested. And many savers from other places also went to Zhengzhou to protest. However, when more than 1,000 foreign depositors arrived in Zhengzhou, Chinese government officials deliberately changed the health codes of these people to red, preventing them from walking freely and participating in protests.

Health code, a pair of “digital handcuffs”

China‘s 1.4 billion citizens For more than two years during the pandemic, people’s daily lives depended on the color of the health code on a smartphone application (APP). Now, health codes have become “digital handcuffs” to control the public.

Entering any institution, taking a bus, taking a walk in a park, or even going home in some cities depends on the color of the health code, a technology that has been used by Chinese officials as a tool to control people.

The Financial Times reported in July that Beijing resident Guo Rui discovered that the government had bundled together the location data of personal mobile phones, ID numbers, nucleic acid test results, vaccination status and personal information through a health code system.

Maya Wang of US-based Human Rights Watch told the Financial Times that the health code system “allows the authorities to control people in the name of public health” and that there is an apparent lack of transparency in how it operates.

“The health code system is a concrete manifestation of the CCP government’s so-called new social management concept, which relies on the use of high-tech means for social control and governance,” Wang said.

A netizen mocked, “This is a new era of ‘digital handcuffs’.” The new plan of the three major departments of the CCP is that by 2025, each person will have a fully functional “digital handcuffs”.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reproduction is subject to the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites.