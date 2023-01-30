Original title: Fear of carcinogenic radioactive capsules lost!Australia launches “needle in a haystack” search

On January 28, Australian officials said they were searching for a potentially deadly tiny radioactive capsule in Western Australia. The capsule was recently lost while being transported by truck along a 1,400-kilometre stretch of road. As of 14:00 Beijing time on the 29th, the capsule has not been found.

According to multiple media reports, the capsule has a diameter of 6 mm and a height of 8 mm, and contains cesium-137. Its radiation dose per hour is 2 millisieverts, which is equivalent to receiving 10 X-ray examinations in one hour. Officials warned locals that the capsules are dangerous and should not be touched if found.

WA Fire and Emergency Services have deployed hand-held radiation detection equipment and metal detectors to search along a 36-kilometre stretch of the busy freight route. According to the Associated Press, due to insufficient equipment, the government of Western Australia has called on other Australian states and Commonwealth countries to assist.

According to the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the capsule was originally scheduled to be transported from a Rio Tinto mine in the northern Kimberley town of Newman to a warehouse in Malaga, a suburb northeast of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. It is believed that the relevant instrument screws on the car were loose and fell through the gap.

According to the Associated Press, citing Fire and Emergency Services chief Daryl Ray, the relevant departments “did not try to find a tiny device with the naked eye”, and the search area is currently concentrated in densely populated areas in the north of Perth city and along the road. important site.

The Western Australian government is also using in-vehicle GPS data to determine a driver’s exact route. The truck left the mine around the 10th of this month and arrived at the warehouse on the 16th. There are concerns that the capsule may be embedded in the tires of other vehicles, which are now hundreds of kilometers away from the search area.

Rio Tinto Mining Group confirmed on the 28th that the capsules are owned by the group, emphasizing that the packaging and transportation of the capsules were outsourced to a company specializing in the handling of radioactive materials, and the group did not receive a report on the loss of the capsules until the 25th.

The Western Australian government announced the matter two days later, on the 27th. State Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson argued it would take time to rule out the possibility that the capsules were lost at a mine or warehouse and to determine a search route. He said the capsules were packaged according to the safe transport of radioactive materials, but it was not uncommon for the truck to vibrate and cause related instruments to fall apart.

The police will investigate the handling of the capsules and related instruments at the mine, the transportation route and the handling procedures of the warehouse, but the matter has been determined to be an accident, and the possibility of the capsule being stolen in the warehouse has been ruled out.

In view of the radiation effects of this capsule, Robertson recommends that the public keep a distance of at least 5 meters from it. He said touching the capsules could cause skin damage, burns and affect the immune and digestive system. Long-term exposure to capsule radiation may induce cancer. “We were worried that someone would pick it up and didn’t know what it was, so we kept it because it was interesting.”