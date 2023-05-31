“Fears now marginal, it is necessary to review the legislation on electromagnetic limits”

After Assoprovider’s opinion on new issues, today a new report that responds to the need for a new regulatory framework.

Citizens’ fears about 5G are now marginal. Despite being widely spread the idea that the population fears electromagnetic pollution and aversion to the installation of fifth generation “antennas”, according to the analysis conducted by Bytek and I-Com, web searches related to 5G and related to a feeling of fear show a sharply decreasing trend: in Italy, in fact, they went from 13% of the total in 2020 to 2.8% in 2022, a year in which only 144.5 searches of this type were recorded for every 100,000 inhabitants.

The technological evolution of telecommunications represents an extraordinary driving force for the digital transformation of the country system. 5G plays a fundamental role in this game, guaranteeing ever more advanced performance and greater connectivity in the area.

Yet Italy is still the only major EU country to have not raised the limits of exposure to electromagnetic fields, failing to adapt to international standards, in the wake of other EU countries. If we take into account the fact that globally fifth generation networks will have a positive effect on GDP of about 950 billion dollars by 2030 and that, at a national level, the forecast of stringent limits on electromagnetic emissions translate into extra costs of about 4 billion euros, it is therefore necessary to overcome the regulatory obstacles and review the regulations on electromagnetic exposure, thus accelerating the development of 5G networks and the digital transition in our country. In fact, the initiative currently being examined by the Council of Ministers for the adoption of a bill through which to proceed with the revision of the limits currently in force appears to be absolutely valuable.

“5G and citizens’ perception of risks“

These are some of the main themes that emerge from the study entitled “5G and citizens’ perception of risks” created by the Institute for Competitiveness (I-Com) e Join Group as part of Futur#Lab, the project promoted by I-Com and WINDTRE, in collaboration with Join Group and with the partnership of Ericsson and INWIT.

The survey was presented in Rome during the second round table of 2023 which was attended by, in addition to the I-Com president Stephen of Empoli and to the external affairs and sustainability director of WINDTRE Robert Bassthe senior business advisor of Join Group Henry Barsotti and the vice president of I-Com Silvia Compagnucci – who illustrated the research – the CEO & founder of Bytek Paolo Dello Vicarthe first researcher of the National Center for Radiation Protection and Computational Physics of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità Alessandro Polichettithe national consumer policy manager of Cittadinanzattiva Titian Totothe president of Adiconsum carlo demasil’head of radio and device engineering di WINDTRE Fulvio Margheritathe director of government & policy advocacy Europe at Ericsson Telecommunications Antonio Sfamelil’external relations, communication & sustainability director di INWIT Michelangelo Suigothe president of Friends of the Earth Monica Tommasithe Councilor for Heritage, State Property, General Services and Information Systems of the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Sebastiano Callarithe head of Competition Department 1 of the AGCM Joseph Galasso and the president of ISPRA Stephen Laporta. The debate was moderated by the president of Join Group Alessandra Buccipartner of the initiative.

The paper analyzes the development of 5G networks in Italy and in the world and takes stock of the legislation relating to electromagnetic limits and the perception of risks by citizens. In fact, the idea is widely spread that the population has fear and aversion for the installation of telecommunications networks and the development of fifth generation technology. The analysis conducted by Bytek and I-Com for Futur#Lab made it possible to study the fears related to 5G in 5 countries (Italy, the United States, France, Germany and Spain) through the observation of the keywords used on the web by users nationwide in the period between August 2019 and March 2023: research on 5G correlated with a feeling of fearbeyond the second quarter of 2020 – due to a strong influence exerted by the pandemic crisis and the numerous fake news on possible links between 5G and Covid-19 – show a strongly decreasing trend and settle on marginal numbers. Proof of this is the fact that in Italy they pass from 13% of the total in 2020 to 2.8% in 2022, a year in which only 144.5 searches of this type were registered for every 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to antennas, there is little interest in the topic in general (only 9.5 searches per 100,000 inhabitants in Italy in 2022). Even the theme of electromagnetic limits, the only topic unaffected – apart from the USA – by the pandemic crisis, does not seem to particularly fascinate Italian research which, although higher than those carried out in Spain (11.5) and France (5.7), is stand at 12.3 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022.

In the face of a large majority of the population who do not have particular concerns about 5G, the interest of companies appears to be growing. According to the international report “Reimagining Industry Futures Study”, published by EY in February 2022, 17% of companies were already investing in 5G in their organization, while as many as 56% were planning an investment that will be made in a time frame ranging from 1 to 3 years. Only 12% believe 5G has no relevance to their industry and competitive position.

In this context, the Government’s initiative, still in the gestation phase, to review the current limits would certainly go in the right direction. In particular, the draft under discussion envisages an increase to a value of 24 V/m in the event of failure to reach an agreement within 120 days of the entry into force of the law. This would be an absolutely important regulatory change, if actually implemented, which would curb the proliferation of plants and therefore reduce, on the one hand, the environmental impact resulting from the greater consumption of energy, soil and materials the regulations in force impose; on the other hand, it would favor the competitiveness of TLC companies no longer called upon to create countless new sites, of Italian companies in general which could more quickly access 5G connectivity and the services it enables and, ultimately, of the country system as a whole.

Till today, Italy remains the only one of the large EU countries that has not adopted the standards recommended by the ICNIRP (Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection). Unlike the guidelines which set a limit value of 61 V/m, equal to approximately 10 W/m2, in the Peninsula there are more stringent limits, with an average value over 24 hours ten times lowerpari a 6 V/m. The provision of these limits to electromagnetic emissions translateaccording to a recent study presented by ASSTEL during a hearing at the IX Transport, Post and Telecommunications Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, in extra costs of around 4 billion euro. On the other hand, the few other European nations which, together with Italy, historically had stringent limits have raised them or are considering doing so in the face of the new challenges posed by 5G. Poland has complied with the international limits starting from 1 January 2020, while a process of amending the regulations on these limits has begun in the Brussels region.

The technological evolution of telecommunications is in fact certainly a determining factor for the digital transformation of the country system.Suffice it to recall that according to the most recent GSMA estimates, the positive impact on GDP could reach 950 billion dollars on an annual basis in 2030.