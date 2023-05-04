Fears of “torture or inhumane treatment” of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, the OSCE report

On the day that the Ukrainian president Zelensky, on a visit to Holland, asks the International Criminal Court for a special tribunal for Russian crimes, an OSCE report on the deportations of Ukrainian children speaks of “possible torture”. It was precisely the denounced deportation of minors to Russia, also by independent bodies, that had prompted the Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin “The cumulative effects of the multiple violations against deported Ukrainian children give rise to very serious concerns whether these children’s rights to be free from torture and ill-treatment or inhuman or degrading treatment have been violated”. The conclusion of the report by the OSCE experts, viewed by ANSA, was compiled by a team of international forensic experts convened through the activation of the so-called Moscow Mechanism, and was presented this morning to the 56 members of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.

“The practice of forced transfers and deportations of Ukrainian children to the temporarily occupied territories and to the territory of the Russian Federation may constitute a crime against humanity, specifically: deportation or forced transfer of population”, continues the report drawn up by the OSCE. “Not only has the Russian Federation repeatedly blatantly violated the best interests of the deported children, ma also denied their right to identity, to family, the right to join their familyas well as their rights to education, access to information, the right to rest, leisure, play, recreation and participation in cultural and artistic life, as well as the right to thought, conscience and religion, the right to health and the right to liberty and security. These are continuing violations of Articles 3, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 28, 29, 31 and 37 (b) of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Russian Federation does not take any action to actively promote the return of Ukrainian children, on the contrary, it creates various obstacles for families trying to get their children backFinally, the OSCE analysts underline.

The number of children deported is uncertain, but last December Kiev reported that 13,000 children were expelled from the east of the country. There Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine had indicated that a “significant number” of childrenespecially from the orphanages and others institutions, had disappeared in the territories occupied by Russian troops. and theUnited Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had expressed concern that i children may have been deported to Russia by force to be adopted, while clarifying that this hypothesis – like the number of minors involved – could not be confirmed. According to a report from the Yale School of Public Health at least 6,000 Ukrainian children are taken to re-education camps in Russia. The structures identified by the research are 43, of which 7 in the occupied Crimea. “Many children are returned to their families of origin, but many others are not known whether or not they have been returned,” the report read. A complex system, in which Ukrainian parents formally give their consent to send their children to these facilities. The report specified: “The data suggest that many of the consents are given under duress and are therefore invalid.”