by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Palermo “capital” of Italian Buddhists. This year the most important traditional festival of the Buddhist calendar will be celebrated in the Sicilian capital: Vesak which, in our country every year on the last weekend of May, commemorates the three fundamental moments in the life of Buddha: his birth, his and death. Saturday 27 and Sunday…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Feast of Vesak, Palermo capital of Italian Buddhists appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».