Xinhua News Agency, Hiroshima, Japan, May 21st Feature: ‘No War!’ ‘Smash Summit!’ – G7 summit closes amid protests

Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Qiaomei Shen Honghui

“Against the war!” The sound echoed in the air.

Amid protests from people in Japan and some other countries, the three-day Group of Seven (G7) summit ended in Hiroshima on the 21st. On the same day, Japanese people and people from some other countries once again held a large-scale rally in the center of Hiroshima to protest against the holding of the G7 summit.

It was almost noon, and the sun was scorching like fire.

When the parade marched near a commercial street in the city center, the protesters clashed with the police. The reporter saw at the scene that dozens of policemen rushed into the crowd and forcibly held down several young people. The scene was chaotic, with shoes and placards scattered on the ground…Ten minutes later, the parade started again, and the protesters stood next to each other. Walk forward with arms folded to avoid being run over by the police.

Previously, those who participated in the parade gathered in Fukurocho Park not far from the atomic bomb site. Among the crowd were foreigners with different skin colors, some gray-haired old people, and some young people with high spirits wearing hard hats…

Two young men unfurled a giant banner near the rally podium that read “Smash the G7 Hiroshima Summit.” There are also various placards on the square: “Abolish the US military bases stationed in Japan”, “Oppose the Japan-US military alliance”… Every word and every word represents the aspirations of the participating people to love peace and oppose war.

The event organizer said in a statement: “The G7 Hiroshima summit is a war meeting, which claims to provide military assistance to Ukraine, intensifies and expands the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We will not tolerate such a summit!”

The 21 victims of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing and their families also issued a joint statement saying: “Japanese imperialism implemented colonial rule and launched a war of aggression against Asian countries, resulting in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A repeat of the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki cannot be tolerated.”

Representatives from different regions and organizations took turns to speak that the essence of the G7 Hiroshima summit is a war meeting initiated by the United States to promote hegemony. The Kishida regime’s holding such a meeting in Hiroshima is a ruthless trampling on the victims of the nuclear bombing and the citizens of Hiroshima .

Hiroshima citizen Atsuko Oe read a special letter on his behalf. An Iraqi doctor wrote in the letter, “The G7 Hiroshima summit is an unjust summit held at the behest of the United States. No one dares to violate the United States.” Oe said that the Japanese people firmly oppose the war that the United States and Japan want to provoke. “This is not our war, not the war of the people. We must not be coerced by hegemony, and we must firmly oppose it.”

An old man in the crowd was particularly eye-catching. The old man’s surname is Koizumi, and there is a sign erected high on the upper part of his backpack, with the words “The war in Ukraine is a script directed by the ruler of the United States!” written on it with a brush. Koizumi came from Osaka on the 17th to participate in the protest. He criticized: “The United States does not hesitate to sacrifice the lives of the Ukrainian people in order to support its own military industry, and recently wants to lead the war to Asia.”

A long string of paper cranes praying for peace hung on the wall of the media center of the G7 Hiroshima Summit, with the words “May everyone in this world be able to smile”.

