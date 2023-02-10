Feature: Winter is coming to an end, spring can be expected—the orderly resumption of outbound travel boosts global confidence and expectations in China’s economy

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 10th special article: Winter is coming to an end and spring can be expected – the orderly resumption of outbound travel boosts global confidence and expectations in China‘s economy

Xinhua News Agency reporter Yu Maofeng Ma Yujie

The plane “passing the water gate” ceremony, the red carpet courtesy, and the government officials’ greeting… After three years, the Chinese outbound tour group pressed the “restart button”, and the first batch of outbound tour groups have arrived in Thailand, Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. Wherever Chinese tourists go, they are warmly welcomed.

People at home and abroad said that China‘s outbound tourism has resumed orderly and quickly, showing the vitality and potential of China‘s economy, which is conducive to revitalizing the global tourism market, driving tourism destination consumption and overall economic growth prospects. As China optimizes and adjusts its anti-epidemic policies, China‘s economic growth potential has been further released, injecting more confidence into the global economic recovery.

Hard to find a ticket

Starting from the 6th, China will resume pilot outbound group tours and “air ticket + hotel” business to 20 countries including Thailand. Relevant platform data show that the volume of inquiries and orders for outbound group travel products has increased significantly recently. Since the tourism boom during the Spring Festival set off the recovery of the tourism market, Chinese consumers have continued to release a huge demand for outbound travel.

On the afternoon of the 9th local time, an Air China flight slowly landed at Geneva International Airport. From passengers to staff, everyone is happy. “We are so happy to see Chinese tourists returning to Switzerland!” said Claudie Mambrez, member of the board of directors of the Geneva Tourism Bureau, welcoming Chinese tourists at the airport.

On February 7, tourists from a Chinese tour group visited the Grand Palace scenic spot in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Teng)

At the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Tan Mingyuan, the leader of the first group of Chinese tour groups who arrived, told reporters that after the domestic pilot program resumed outbound group tours, the sales of related tourism products were booming. request” situation.

According to industry insiders, Southeast Asian countries with pleasant climate and relatively convenient entry procedures are currently the first choice for Chinese tourists to travel abroad in group tours, and group tours in the Middle East, Europe and other places are also sought after.

The first tour group of Shanghai Jinjiang Tourism Holdings Co., Ltd. went to the United Arab Emirates on the 7th. This route formed soon after it went online during the Spring Festival holiday. According to Liu Ning, president of the company, the World Cup in Qatar has made many people interested in Middle Eastern countries, and the tourism market in the Middle East has great potential.

On the Ctrip platform, the number of bookings for outbound group tours and “air ticket + hotel” products in the week after the Spring Festival holiday increased by nearly three times compared with that during the Spring Festival holiday. Qyer.com’s recent survey results show that more than 90% of users plan to travel abroad within a year, and about a quarter of tourists choose to travel within half a year.

Peng Han, director of the Strategic Research Center of Ctrip Research Institute, said that although the number of outbound tourists still lags behind that before the epidemic, the rapid recovery has encouraged the entire market. It is expected that China‘s outbound travel market will recover faster this year.

VIP treatment

In the face of long-lost Chinese tourists, many countries greet them with high-standard courtesy. Tourism officials and tourism industry players said that Chinese tourists are the key force driving the prosperity of the world tourism economy, and the return of Chinese tourists gives them full confidence in the recovery of the tourism market.

On the first day of China‘s pilot resumption of outbound group tours, when the iconic “group flag” appeared at the exit of Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, warm applause rang out in the airport hall. Yuthasak, director of the Thailand National Tourism Administration, who was waiting here, came forward, presented garlands and gifts to Chinese tourists, and said in Chinese: “Welcome!”

On February 6, Chinese tourists arrived at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Teng)

Tourism is a pillar industry in Thailand, accounting for about one-fifth of Thailand’s GDP. China has always been an important source of tourists for Thailand’s tourism industry. In 2019 before the outbreak, the country received about 40 million foreign tourists, of which Chinese tourists accounted for nearly a third. “The return of Chinese tourists is crucial to Thailand’s economic recovery, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand expects to welcome more than 7 million Chinese tourists this year,” Yutasa said.

On the 7th, an Air China flight carrying 125 passengers slowly passed through the water gate at Phnom Penh International Airport, the capital of Cambodia. The aircraft “passing the water gate” ceremony means to “receive the wind and wash away the dust” for the guests, which is the highest standard of courtesy in international civil aviation. Accompanied by the enthusiastic Cambodian traditional Changyang dance, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Tong Kun and others presented traditional water cloths and garlands to passengers one by one.

In Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the Ferrari World theme park ushered in the first Chinese tourist group after the epidemic on the 7th. More than 60 Chinese tourists walked through the red carpet laid at the entrance of the park, and received special gifts of commemorative gifts and free admission to the park. “We miss the Chinese visitors very much and can’t wait to welcome everyone,” said park general manager Deyana Taylor.

Some countries that have not yet been included in the pilot list are also “competing” for Chinese tourists. Nguyen Chongqing, director of the General Administration of Tourism of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, said that more routes will be added to the tourist destinations favored by Chinese tourists, more targeted tourism products will be designed, and a good impression of Vietnam will be left on Chinese tourists.

great potential

China‘s outbound tourism is rapidly increasing, injecting confidence and impetus into the global tourism industry and economic recovery.

At the 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum held recently, ASEAN countries are eagerly looking forward to the return of Chinese tourists. Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said that after China restarts outbound travel, the tourism industry in ASEAN will recover strongly.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization predicts that the number of global international tourists may return to 80% to 95% of pre-epidemic levels in 2023. As the world’s largest outbound tourism market in 2019, China’s orderly resumption of citizens’ outbound travel will greatly promote the recovery of the Asia-Pacific region and even the global tourism industry.

Overseas are optimistic about the spillover effect of China‘s outbound tourism, not only because of the further release of China‘s consumption potential, but also because of the opportunities and impetus brought by the accelerated recovery of China‘s economy to the global economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently released an update to its “World Economic Outlook Report”, which substantially raised its forecast for China‘s economic growth this year to 5.2%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the predicted value in October last year. The IMF expects China‘s economy to grow by 4.5% next year.

Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, said that China‘s personal consumption has further recovered, and confidence in economic growth is increasing. Stronger growth in China this year and next will help the global recovery, especially in the services sector.