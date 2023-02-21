From today, Monday February 20, there are not only the news of the month for WINDTRE consumer customers.

Even for professionals, Super Fibra Professional White areas has a reduced price: 31,99€ per month for those who choose landline only, e 23,99€ per month in convergence. The activation cost is €3.99 per month for 24 months (or €99.99 one-off)

Super Fibra Aree Bianche is always available also with the government voucher, now at 11,16€ per month for landline only o 3,16€ per month for convergence.

The price list for WINDTRE professionals is enriched with new smartphones, including but not limited to with the following offers

come Motorola G53 5G e Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G INCLUDED with Professional World Plus

e INCLUDED with Professional World Plus iPhone increasingly competitive, with iPhone 13 128GB e iPhone 14 128GB starting from +18,99 € per month in combination with the Professional Offers and an advance of €79.99

starting from € per month in combination with the Professional Offers and an advance of €79.99 XIAOMI 13 e XIAOMI 13 LITE 128GB starting from +5,99€ per month, advances from €49.99

starting from per month, advances from €49.99 ZTE BLADE A52 INCLUDED from +0€ per month with all Professional offers GA and CB voice > 5 days

INCLUDED from per month with all Professional offers GA and CB voice > 5 days NEXI MOBILE POS with a completely new design, always INCLUDED with all Professional voice and data offers

with a completely new design, always INCLUDED with all Professional voice and data offers WI-FI CALLING also available for Offers VAT number.