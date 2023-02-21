Home World February, the WINDTRE price list for professionals
February, the WINDTRE price list for professionals

From today, Monday February 20, there are not only the news of the month for WINDTRE consumer customers.

Even for professionals, Super Fibra Professional White areas has a reduced price: 31,99€ per month for those who choose landline only, e 23,99€ per month in convergence. The activation cost is €3.99 per month for 24 months (or €99.99 one-off)

Super Fibra Aree Bianche is always available also with the government voucher, now at 11,16€ per month for landline only o 3,16€ per month for convergence.

The price list for WINDTRE professionals is enriched with new smartphones, including but not limited to with the following offers

  • come Motorola G53 5G e Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G INCLUDED with Professional World Plus
  • iPhone increasingly competitive, with iPhone 13 128GB e iPhone 14 128GB starting from +18,99€ per month in combination with the Professional Offers and an advance of €79.99
  • XIAOMI 13 e XIAOMI 13 LITE 128GB starting from +5,99€ per month, advances from €49.99
  • ZTE BLADE A52 INCLUDED from +0€ per month with all Professional offers GA and CB voice > 5 days
  • NEXI MOBILE POSwith a completely new design, always INCLUDED with all Professional voice and data offers
  • WI-FI CALLING also available for Offers VAT number.

