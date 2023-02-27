It is the story of a poor peasant who discovers one morning that his hen has laid a golden egg. The egg after expertise is truly golden. The next day he is still amazed, finding a second golden egg and so on every day. He becomes very rich and one day decides to open the hen to collect all the eggs in one piece. He kills the hen, opens it and finds no eggs. Having killed the hen with the Golden eggs, there is no longer any way to obtain them.

This allegory is very rich in lessons. Whoever does not maintain the production unit (players), the production (matches) will no longer have a golden egg (victories). Here the chicken is the Elite One championship. Eggs are the wins that induce the billions.

It is up to everyone to use their judgment to find out who the farmer is.

It’s not Badal.

And to come back to the events that have marked local football in Cameroon, I have a question: Is Fecafoot responsible for the withdrawal of certain clubs?

Whose fault is it ?

To begin with, let us recall that the reasons for the general package of The Union of Sports Movements of Loum (UMS) are : the unilateral increase to 100% by FECAFOOT of player salaries, the non-payment of the balance of the 2021/202 season subsidy and the non-payment of support by FECAFOOT to UMS DE LOUM for the 2022/2023 season.

However, the club still acknowledges having received 11 million from FECAFOOT for the last season in their official press release. They say forfeit because FECAFOOT has not paid all of what was promised and because they increased the salaries of the players to 100% or 200,000f. The question I asked myself after this outing was whether it is up to FECAFOOT to pay the players’ salaries. I thought that FECAFOOT was just supporting the club presidents who are entitled to take care of the players financially…

After some research, I realized that Fecafoot is partly guilty if it has not paid the second part of the fee to the CLUB…

However, I find it very UNHAPPY for a CLUB to live only on royalties. In France, in Spain and everywhere else, there are the financial gendarmes of the federation, a club which cannot take care of itself financially is sometimes demoted twice… But with us in Cameroon, it is still the federation…

Otherwise, on the basis that clubs are businesses and must therefore set up profitable financing mechanisms allowing them to pay salaries and operate, the fact remains that the unilateral increase in players’ salaries by 100% by FECAFOOT and the non-payment of the balance of the subsidy for the 2021/2022 season are highly questionable…

Letting clubs die

In the second division, Victoria United just bought two new buses for its players and supporters. Some believed that anyone could now venture because Fecafoot increased subsidies. Who to tell these presidents that a football club is a business and that no business in the world lives on subsidies?

To the point of letting the club die because the money is slow in coming. Is the grant the only source of income? I strongly believe that club leaders must train themselves, create niches to bring in money. Do you often know when the state subsidy arrives in the coffers of Fecafoot? Anyone who is not financially capable no longer ventures, the new executive of fecafoot has said. It will now be necessary to present the financial guarantees to run a club…

Clearly, FECAFOOT wants a truly professional championship. We will have to be rigid, downgrade the clubs and not wait for them to throw in the towel. Starting even with an EIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP, you can play two and a half times. It will be at least 24 games over the season and a beautiful champion.

What do you think ?

