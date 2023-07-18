Feces are poured into Lake Ohrid | Info

In the village of Radožde, the septic tanks from the houses either flow directly into the lake, or since they are located on the shore of the beach, they sink into the lake and thus are direct polluters of it.

The Macedonian Institute for Public Health announced in its latest report on monitoring the quality and safety of surface water for bathing in Lake Ohrid, that private houses along the entire coast, as well as rural settlements they use septic tanks for communal waste water, which is discharged at public communal locations, but that this does not affect the quality of the water in the lake.

As stated, in the village of Radožde, septic tanks from houses either flow directly into the lake, or since they are located on the shore of the beach, they sink into the lake and are therefore direct polluters of the same. The report published on July 10 states that the “Desaret” hotel, the “Gradište”, “Ljubanište” and “Livadište” car camps, the “Ostrovo” restaurant and other catering facilities in the “Sveti Naum” settlement, as well as tourist settlements from Struga to Radožde, connected to the sewage system that was built in 2013, but it is not working, Macedonian Kurir reports.

According to the Institute’s knowledge, in the wastewater treatment phase there is only a crusher for faecal matter, but no filter and no chlorination of waste water before discharge into the lake, which is a direct polluter of the lake, reports Blic, writing by Tanjug. The only hotel on this stretch connected to the collector system are the “Makpetrol” and “Biser” hotels, according to the report.



Private houses located on the shore of Lake Ohrid from Saraište beach to the Church of Saint Sophia to the coastal part of the Kaneo settlement have been identified as potential polluters.

“Potential polluters are gratings placed on the shores of the lake on the beaches themselves, as well as drainage pipes for collecting storm water that flow into the lake, with the possibility of (intentional or unintentional) sewage connection from collective residential buildings and private houses,” the report states. .

