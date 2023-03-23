Yields down, dollar up

According to the PCE index, preferred by the Fed, inflation remains high even if it shows a very slight downward trend in the basic component, which excludes prices that cannot be attacked by monetary policy. Upstream of the monetary policy transmission chain, however, yields have decreased while the effective exchange rate of the dollar, steadily above the long-term average for years, also shows a slight tendency to increase.

Financial conditions still expansive

They are mixed signals. The index of financial conditions of the Chicago Fed, which is based on over 100 different indicators and summarizes the situation of the entire transmission chain in a single datum, shows itself stably in territory that is still expansive: it is constructed so that the average of long term, considered a “naive” value of the equilibrium, is equal to zero, and is still stably in negative territory.

Wages still in the race

The Fed is also closely monitoring the labor market and wages, to counter the risk of a price-wage-price spiral. Hourly wages continue to grow at a very rapid pace, which is certainly also affected by the difficulties in finding workers with the skills in demand and by the new post-pandemic habits. A slowdown has been seen for a year now, but it may not be enough to convince the Federal Reserve to stop.

A choice of great balance

In any case, the March decision is a choice that requires great balance. The Fed has already moved to the phase where the duration of the tightening matters more than the pace of the hikes, and the term rate still appears very close.

The conflicting signals could be the sign of a tightening that is now beginning to bite even if – observed from the outside, without the tools of central banks – the indicators of financial conditions (yields, exchange rate, Chicago index) seem to advise continuing the tightening with great caution.