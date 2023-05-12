Fed, Biden appoints Jefferson vice president. Kugler first Hispanic on board

Listen to the audio version of the article

Joe Biden has appointed Philip Jefferson to the vice chairmanship of the Federal Reserve and Adriana Kugler as a member of the board of the US central bank. Kugler, if confirmed by the Senate, will be the first Hispanic to hold the position in the Fed’s 109-year history.

Kugler, 53, was tapped to fill the job vacated by Lael Brainard, who became director of Biden’s National Economic Council in February, while the president selected Jefferson, 61, for the vice chair previously occupied by Brainard .

Jefferson joined the Fed board a year ago and will be, if confirmed by the Senate, the second African American to occupy the central bank vice presidency.

Kugler, the experience with Obama

Kugler, 53, with a background in international and labor economics, is on leave from Georgetown to serve as the US representative on the board of directors of the World Bank. During the Obama administration, she was the Labor Department’s chief economist, from September 2011 to January 2013.

The president also announced plans to appoint Lisa Cook, who joined the board as governor last year, to a full 14-year term. Her current term expires in January.