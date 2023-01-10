Home World Fed: fight against inflation sheltered from political pressure
Fed: fight against inflation sheltered from political pressure

Works if protected from pressure. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a symposium at the Riksbank in Stockholm, underlined the importance of central bank independence in this phase of high inflation. Powell spoke clearly of the «benefits of insulating monetary policy from short-term political considerations»: «Price stability – he added – is the cornerstone of a healthy economy with immeasurable benefits over time; but regaining price stability when inflation is high may require measures that are not popular in the short term, as we raise interest rates to slow the economy.

Here is the role of independence. “The absence of political control over our decisions allows us to take these necessary measures without taking into account short-term political factors”, such as – one might add – the electoral cycle.

In a democratic society, where decisions must be taken “in almost all cases” by elected political bodies, this means that independence is “extremely rare”. It is recognized to central banks for the objectives of price stability and (in the case of the Fed) maximum sustainable employment; and for the regulation and supervision of banks.

Monetary policy, on the other hand, can do little for issues such as climate change: the Fed – added Powell – has “limited but important responsibilities” on this problem which also has strong distributional effects between companies, productive sectors, regions and nations. All responsibilities linked, he said, to the issue of bank supervision, in order to prevent credit institutions from appropriately assessing and managing the financial risks associated with climate change.

